Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bihar govt demands CBI probe; Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer says transfer of case illegal

The Bihar government is recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview given to ANI, over the telephone, the Bihar CM said that the late actor's father had earlier in the day held talks with the Director-General of Police (DGP), Bihar and given his consent for a CBI inquiry to be conducted in the case.

"Today morning the DGP held talks with Sushant`s father KK Singh, who had filed the FIR. Today he has given consent for CBI inquiry, so we are recommending for the same. CBI investigation will give better results," Kumar told ANI.

"Upon the filing of the FIR, the Bihar Police was investigating the case and we had always maintained that we will recommend CBI inquiry if the consent of KK Singh (the complainant) came. The recommendation will be sent today," he added.

He further said that the treatment meted out to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Patna (Central), Vinay Tiwari, in Mumbai, where he was put under home quarantine by Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) personnel, was "not right."

He also added that the fans of the late actor had been demanding a CBI inquiry in the case.

However, Bihar government cannot transfer the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as it does not have jurisdiction in the matter, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer said on Tuesday.

"There cannot be a transfer of the case as there is no legal basis for Bihar to get involved. At most, Bihar Police can register a Zero FIR and transfer it to the Mumbai Police. The transfer of a case on which they had no jurisdiction to the CBI has no legal sanctity," advocate Satish Maneshinde, lawyer of Rhea, told media persons.

He said that the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in the Supreme Court claiming that the Bihar Police had no jurisdiction to investigate the case will continue.

"Having realised that Bihar has no jurisdiction, this illegal method has been adopted. Otherwise, you are interfering in the federal structure of our nation in a back door manner. It touches the very root of the federal structure," Maneshinde said.