Sushant Singh Rajput Death: As Bihar Police registers FIR, Subramanian Swamy says no alternative to CBI probe

Bihar Police met Mumbai Police on Tuesday in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. In response to this, Dr Subramaniam Swamy, former Union Cabin Minister, tweeted saying that if Bihar Police is serious about having a say in the investigation then there is no alternative to a CBI probe.

He tweeted, "If Bihar Police is serious about having a say in the investigation into the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput then there is no alternative to a CBI probe since Police of two States cannot separately investigate the same crime."

For the uninformed, Dr. Subramanian Swamy had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging CBI investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. PM Modi recently also acknowledged the letter and even wrote back to Swamy.

"I have received your letter of July 15, 2020," read the letter passed across from PM Modi. In his letter, Subramanian Swamy addressed to PM Modi, saying that big names in Bollywood with the help of dons in Dubai are asking Mumbai Police to cover up the death and call it voluntary suicide.

On Tuesday, Sushant's father KK Singh also filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetting the late actor's suicide at Rajivnagar Police Station in Patna.

According to our sources, the police could soon take action against Rhea in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rhea allegedly had several quarrels with Sushant's sister who lived in Mumbai. According to family sources, the actress did not even tell Sushant Singh Rajput's family about his depression.