Sushant Singh Rajput: CBI investigation in its final stages; no clean chit given by probe agency yet

In a new development in the AIIMS report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, we have learned now that no poison has been found in Sushant's Viscera report.

According to our sources, the CBI investigation is in its final stages, and the forensic science department of AIIMS and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) findings are almost identical.

It is learned that, if needed, CBI will also interrogate Sushant's family members as people who were living with the late actor have given ample information in the course of the investigation. It has also been clarified that no name mentioned in the FIR has been given a clean chit yet including doctors at the Cooper Hospital who conducted Sushant's post mortem.

For the uninformed, on Monday, a panel of doctors from the prestigious All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the forensic report and met with the agency's officials to discuss the findings of the investigation done in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The meeting took place for over two hours.

After the submission, while commenting on the forensic report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in an interview to ANI, Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board which was constituted after the CBI sought AIIMS assistance in the case, said, there was a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical conclusion.

"AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive," Gupta told ANI.

The agency had registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.