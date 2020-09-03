Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI finds Rhea Chakraborty, family's statements inconsistent; calls Indrajit for probe again

The prime suspect in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Rhea Chakraborty, and her family have been interrogated regularly by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During this time, they found inconsistencies in the statements given by the family members.

Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty has been called for interrogation for the third day in a row. Since the statements given by Rhea, her brother Showik and parents Indrajt and Sandhya do not match, Indrajit is called for a fresh round of questioning today.

Apart from Indrajit, Sushant's roommate Siddharth Pithani and househelps Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant will also be questioned at DRDO guest house today. The three suspects have also been regularly visiting the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CBI since they took over the case in August.

Rhea's ex-manager Shruti Modi also received summon from CBI. She had previously informed the probe agency that Rhea spent most of her income on herself, while also telling them about her endorsements, payments and earnings.

The 'Jalebi' actor's brother Showik has also been called again to DRDO office of CBI in drug link which was found on Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) are yet to summon him in the conspiracy link.

Sushant Singh Rajput died at the age of 34. He was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. His father KK Singh filed an FIR with Patna Police, alleging Rhea for Sushant's abetment to suicide, after which the case was transferred from Mumbai Police and Bihar Police to CBI.