'Sushant is fine': Sushant Singh Rajput's assurance to fan on Mansoor's death in 'Kedarnath' will break your heart

Sushant Singh Rajput's death sure left a void in the country, especially in the heart of his fans who are still coming to terms with losing their favourite star. Many have also been sharing screenshots of the messages Sushant sent for them over the years.

On such incidence was when one of his fans wrote a message to him saying, "3 days back watched Kedarnath, all I want to say is Mansoor is incredibly amazing, have these random outbursts of grief that can't be described in words thinking how Mansoor deserved a happy life, which he never got, anyways thank you for blessing our screens with this perfection every time. More power to you 'My Precious'."

To this Sushant had replied saying, "Don't be sad, Sushant is fine. Thankyou My Precious for your kind words."

Sushant died of suicide on June 14 and was found in his Bandra residence. He did not leave a suicide note but the investigation into the case is still ongoing. On July 24, Sushant's swansong Dil Bechara released on OTT platform and was loved by all his fans who watched the film to keep his legacy alive. Dil Bechara received a whooping 9.8 rating on IMDb as well.

Dil Bechara was the directorial venture of casting director turned filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra who always wanted to cast Sushant in his first film. The film also marked the debut of Sanjana Sanghi who is being widely appreciated for playing the role of Kizie Basu so eloquently. Sushant has been garnering praises for his last film from his fans as well as his colleagues from the film industry.