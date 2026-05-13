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Surya Sharma got antagonist role in John Abraham's Force 3 due to Undekhi: 'Validation comes from the audience'

Surya Sharma gained wide popularity for his portrayal of Rinku in the crime thriller series Undekhi, which also stars Harsh Chhaya in the leading role of Papaji. The actor will be seen as an antagonist in John Abraham-led Force 3.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 13, 2026, 10:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Surya Sharma got antagonist role in John Abraham's Force 3 due to Undekhi: 'Validation comes from the audience'
Surya Sharma/Instagram
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Surya Sharma says his breakout role in the crime thriller series Undekhi has not only got him recognition but even opened doors to new work opportunities including John Abraham-starrer Force 3, in which he plays the antagonist. The actor gained wide popularity for his portrayal of Rinku in the web show Undekhi, which is also headlined by Harsh Chhaya.

"After that (Undekhi), many things have opened up for me, I've done many shows, I was part of a film titled, Bhakshak, it’s on Netflix and now, I’m doing Force 3. I play antagonist in it. Force 3 will be released in theatres. I'm hopeful that more people will watch it and give me good work, this is what I can wish for," Sharma told PTI in an interview.

The Force franchise started in 2011, featuring Abraham in the lead role. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, it also starred Genelia D'Souza alongside the actor and was a remake of the 2003 Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha. The second instalment Force 2, led by Abraham, released in 2016 and also featured Sonakshi Sinha. Force 3 is being directed by Bhav Dhulia, known for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

"Undekhi definitely helped me in many ways, especially career-wise. We all can’t just go and say, 'I'm an actor', the validation comes from the audience, the love comes from the audience, then you feel it, when you go out," Sharma, who has acted in projects like Hostages and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, said.

Set in Manali, Undekhi follows the cat-and-mouse chase between DSP Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) and the Atwal family, with Harrsh Chhaya playing the leading role of Papaji. Varun Badola, Ankur Rathee, Shivjyoti Rajput and Gautam Rode are also seen in pivotal roles. The fourth and the final season, titled Undekhi: The Final Battle, was released on SonyLIV on May 1.

READ | Why Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan worked for free in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji?

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