'Surviving 20 years seems unimaginable': Abhishek Bachchan describes his two-decade journey in Bollywood

This day 20 years back, JP Dutta introduced two actors in Bollywood Abhishek Bachchan - son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan - daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, sister of Karisma Kapoor. The film titled Refugee was a period drama and since then there was no turning back for these actors. They have been a part of several hit films in these two decades. Today, Abhishek took to his social media pages and penned a beautiful note on completing 20 years in the film industry.

He started by writing, "Time flies when you're having fun! #RoadTo20 Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta's Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP Sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient, supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them are boundless. Thank you!"

Abhishek further wrote, "It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount for the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 years seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can’t wait..."

Bachchan also thanked his family by penning, "However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my "raison d"être". They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn’t like performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, someday whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me."

He concluded by writing, "But, now this is sounding like the end.... nowhere near it. As I said, I'm just getting started. And "miles to go before I sleep". Like the great Sinatra said - "The record shows, I took the blows And did it my way!" #TakeTwo Pic courtesy: @fifipewz".

Check out his post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows which is his web debut. The show will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from July 10, 2020.