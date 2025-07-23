Surveen Chawla says she wanted to quit Bollywood, lost roles due to casting couch: 'It just felt dirty to even...'

Talking about the casting couch in the entertainment industry, Surveen Chawla shared, "Everytime I would lose a part because I had the audacity to say no, or the audacity to just keep my ground in some way shape or form. But it was crazy. I felt like I have hit the end of the road."

Surveen Chawla, who made her acting debut in Ekta Kapoor's show Kahin To Hoga in 2003 and has since then appeared in multiple famous Hindi and Punjabi movies and shows, has made a shocking revelation that she considered quitting the entertainment industry once due to casting couch. Several actors have shared such instances when they were asked to provide sexual favours for a role in a film or a show.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Surveen said, "There was a time when it was all about casting couch. It just felt dirty to even step out and I was like, 'I don’t want to do this.' There was that phase. It was almost like it was trending. Trending, of course, I am not talking about social media. Metaphorically. Symbolically. It was almost like it was trending."

The Sacred Games actress added that she refused multiple roles as she refused to compromise. "Everytime I would lose a part because I had the audacity to say no, or the audacity to just keep my ground in some way shape or form. But it was crazy. I felt like I have hit the end of the road. So that phase was like really tough. And I had to lay low and laze around and be like 'I can’t do this, this is not what I was here for' sort of a thing", she stated.

In an earlier interview with Hauterrfly, Surveen had shared her harrowing experience when she faced casting couch. She shared "I will tell you a tale about Mumbai’s Veera Desai Road only. After the meeting at his office cabin, he came to see me off at the gate, and this was after I got married. And the strange thing was that we talked about this in the meeting also, he asked me how it was going and what my husband did, and it was just us speaking inside his cabin because he had a big office. So, when I came to the door to say bye, he leaned towards me trying to kiss, and I had to push him back. I was startled and asked him what he was doing, and I just walked off."

On the work front, Surveen had three back-to-back shows released in the last three months. In May, she was seen in the JioHotstar series Criminal Justice: A Family Matter. She then appeared in Rana Naidu Season 2 on Netflix in June, and she is also a part of the Netflix's crime thriller show Mandala Murders slated to premiere this Friday on July 25.

