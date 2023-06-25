Watch: Surprised Parineeti Chopra reacts when paparazzo asks 'how's life after marriage' with Raghav Chadha

A photo of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP politician, Raghav Chadha in Delhi in May, and the actress is still getting congratulations from the media members. On Saturday, Parineeti was spotted by paparazzi. The photographers requested the actress to pose for them, and they started congratulating her.

Parineeti smiled back graciously, and posed for them, before going in an elevator. When the actress was about to leave, a few photographers asked her to invite them to the wedding. A paparazzo asked her, "How's life after marriage?" The actress got surprised and instantly corrected him, "I am not married yet."

Here's the video

Recently, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted watching the third day of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia at The Oval, London, on Friday, June 9. Their photo is now going viral on social media.

While the Ishaqzaade actress was seen seated in a white dress with a green coat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was seen in an all-blue outfit with a blue sweater, blue pants, and blue shirt. Netizens also shared their reactions seeing the photo as one of them wrote, "Premi joda yahan hai (The lovely couple is here)."

On the work front, Parineei Chopra will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali-directed Amar Singh Chamkila, the biopic of the famous Punjabi singer in which Diljit Dosanjh portrays the titular role and the actress plays his wife Amarjot Kaur, and The Great Indian Rescue aka Capsule Gill, the biopic of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, whose role will be played by Akshay Kumar