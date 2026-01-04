Suriya, Jyotika call Dhurandhar 'masterpiece'; laud Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan: 'Completely blown by...'

Elon Musk's BIG move after Trump captures Maduro, announces this service free, it is...
BOLLYWOOD
Here's how Aditya Dhar and R Madhavan responded to Suriya and Jyotika's note appreciating Dhurandhar.
Star couple Suriya and Jyotika have joined the growing list of admirers, hailing Aditya Dhar's latest cinematic outing Dhurandhar. In an X post, Suriya penned a heartfelt note and praised the "masterpiece." "Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for giving this masterpiece. #Dhurandhar what a movie! Completely blown by your craft...love & respect to you and the whole team," the couple shared.
The post also offered a special nod to the lead actors Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan as it added, "Special congrats to my bro @ActorMadhavan - what a transformation! #AkshayeKhanna & @RanveerOfficial congrats on a very deserving blockbuster! Love Suriya & Jo."
Reacting to the high words of praise, director Aditya Dhar expressed his gratitude and wrote, "Grateful beyond words, Suriya sir. Your love and encouragement mean everything to us. Deeply honoured and inspired. Much love and respect to you and Maam."
Grateful beyond words, Suriya sir.— Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) January 3, 2026
Your love and encouragement mean everything to us.
Deeply honoured and inspired.
Much love and respect to you and Maam.
Responding to Suriya and Jyotika's review, R Madhavan also added, "Wow Brother, this means the world to me coming from you and Jo. How gracious large hearted and sweet of you. All the love right back at you brother can't wait to see your movies coming up. God bless you and thank God for you both."
Wow Brother, this means the world to me coming from you and Jo. How gracious large hearted and sweet of you. All the love right back at you brother can’t wait to see your movies coming up. God bless you and thank God for you both. https://t.co/M8SHjw6XZB— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 3, 2026
Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest box office blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already grossed over Rs 1200 crore worldwide and earned Rs 800 crore in India. Made in two parts, its sequel will release in cinemas on March 19 this year.
