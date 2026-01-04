FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Elon Musk's BIG move after Trump captures Maduro, announces this service free, it is...

US strikes on Venezuela cause Leonardo DiCaprio to miss Palm Springs Film Festival, superstar was to be honoured with...

Anushka Sharma stuns in denim-on-denim during fun outing with Virat Kohli and friends, SEE pics

After Indore, contaminated water tragedy hits Gujarat's Gandhinagar, over 100 hospitalised with typhoid

Odisha: Massive blast kills several at stone quarry in Dhenkanal, rescue operation underway

Suriya, Jyotika call Dhurandhar 'masterpiece'; laud Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan: 'Completely blown by...'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh turn heads at NBA game, pose for selfie with fans; SEE viral pics, videos

US Strikes Venezuela: Kamla Harris's BIG claim against Donald Trump over Maduro's capture, says, 'This is not about drugs or democracy, but...'

BCCI issues FIRST reaction after Bangladesh plans to shift T20 World Cup matches India over IPL row

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Air quality remains 'poor', IMD issues yellow alert for fog; flight operations disrupted

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Elon Musk's BIG move after Trump captures Maduro, announces this service free, it is...

Elon Musk's BIG move after Trump captures Maduro, announces this service free

US strikes on Venezuela cause Leonardo DiCaprio to miss Palm Springs Film Festival, superstar was to be honoured with...

Leonardo DiCaprio misses Palm Springs Film Festival due to US vs Venezuela war

Anushka Sharma stuns in denim-on-denim during fun outing with Virat Kohli and friends, SEE pics

Anushka Sharma stuns in denim-on-denim during fun outing with Virat Kohli

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era

Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era

Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...

Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Suriya, Jyotika call Dhurandhar 'masterpiece'; laud Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan: 'Completely blown by...'

Here's how Aditya Dhar and R Madhavan responded to Suriya and Jyotika's note appreciating Dhurandhar.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 11:47 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Suriya, Jyotika call Dhurandhar 'masterpiece'; laud Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan: 'Completely blown by...'
Suriya, Jyotika on Dhurandhar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Star couple Suriya and Jyotika have joined the growing list of admirers, hailing Aditya Dhar's latest cinematic outing Dhurandhar. In an X post, Suriya penned a heartfelt note and praised the "masterpiece." "Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for giving this masterpiece. #Dhurandhar what a movie! Completely blown by your craft...love & respect to you and the whole team," the couple shared.

The post also offered a special nod to the lead actors Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan as it added, "Special congrats to my bro @ActorMadhavan - what a transformation! #AkshayeKhanna & @RanveerOfficial congrats on a very deserving blockbuster! Love Suriya & Jo."

Reacting to the high words of praise, director Aditya Dhar expressed his gratitude and wrote, "Grateful beyond words, Suriya sir. Your love and encouragement mean everything to us. Deeply honoured and inspired. Much love and respect to you and Maam."

Responding to Suriya and Jyotika's review, R Madhavan also added, "Wow Brother, this means the world to me coming from you and Jo. How gracious large hearted and sweet of you. All the love right back at you brother can't wait to see your movies coming up. God bless you and thank God for you both."

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest box office blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already grossed over Rs 1200 crore worldwide and earned Rs 800 crore in India. Made in two parts, its sequel will release in cinemas on March 19 this year.

READ | The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US strikes on Venezuela cause Leonardo DiCaprio to miss Palm Springs Film Festival, superstar was to be honoured with...
Leonardo DiCaprio misses Palm Springs Film Festival due to US vs Venezuela war
Anushka Sharma stuns in denim-on-denim during fun outing with Virat Kohli and friends, SEE pics
Anushka Sharma stuns in denim-on-denim during fun outing with Virat Kohli
After Indore, contaminated water tragedy hits Gujarat's Gandhinagar, over 100 hospitalised with typhoid
After Indore, contaminated water tragedy hits Gujarat's Gandhinagar, over 100 ho
Odisha: Massive blast kills several at stone quarry in Dhenkanal, rescue operation underway
Odisha: Massive blast kills several at stone quarry in Dhenkanal, rescue
Suriya, Jyotika call Dhurandhar 'masterpiece'; laud Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan: 'Completely blown by...'
Suriya, Jyotika call Dhurandhar 'masterpiece'; laud Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit visit to Somnath temple
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement