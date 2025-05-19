Apart from Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the Venky Atluri directorial will also feature Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. #Suriya46 will release in the theatres in the summer of 2026.

Suriya's upcoming film, tentatively titled #Suriya46 on account of being the 46th film with the Tamil star as the leading hero, was officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony on Monday, May 19. The film has Venky Atluri as the director and Mamitha Baiju, who broke out with the 2024 Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu, plays the female lead.

National Award-winning music director GV Prakash will compose the music and background score for the Suriya-starrer. The film's shooting will begin by the end of this month and the makers are targeting to release it in the summer of 2026.

#Suriya46 officially went on floors with the famous director Trivikram delivering the first clap. Sithara Entertainments, the production house bankrolling the film, took to its timeline on X (formerly Twitter) to share the photos from the film's official launch. "The most anticipated #Suriya46 has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! @Suriya_offl x #VenkyAtluri unite to create magic on screen! Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap. Shoot begins at the end of May! Catch it in theaters Summer 2026", the caption read.

The most anticipated #Suriya46 has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! @Suriya_offl x #VenkyAtluri unite to create magic on screen!



Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap



Shoot begins… pic.twitter.com/is7MhRkVAF — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) May 19, 2025

Apart from Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. Nimish Ravi will be the cinematographer and the National Award winner Navin Nooli will be the editor.

The Suriya film will be the sixth directorial of Venky Atluri, who has previously helmed Tholi Prema, Mr. Majnu, Rang De, Vaathi, and Lucky Baskhar. The 2024 period crime drama Lucky Baskhar, headlined by Dulquer Salmaan, received positive reviews from the audiences and critics, and also grossed Rs 110 crore at the global box office.

READ | 3 lakh people were used for one scene in this film, Indian Government was also one of the producers, movie made Guinness World Record for...