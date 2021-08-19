Surekha Sikri's last film 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai' to release on OTT platform

Late actor Surekha Sikri’s last film ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ will come out on Zee5. On Thursday, the makers of ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ unveiled the film’s poster which features the lead actors Surbhi Jyoti and Jassie Gill.

Set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, the film is about a young man, Sintoo who falls in love with Sonam Gupta, the town’s heartbeat and a girl way out of his league. The story unfolds when Sonam reciprocates his feelings, leaving Sintoo all the more confused. What happens after is a series of comedy of errors where a line written on a note goes viral and starts a chain of events.

Surekha Sikri, who died on July 16 following a cardiac arrest, will be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. Speaking more about the project, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, Zee5 India said, "There is a story waiting to be told in every nook and corner and we are glad to be picking on these stories and presenting it to a larger audience. ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ is based on a true incident but it picks up from there and completes the narrative. We are sure that people are curious to know why something written on a currency note was trending and we thought it would be interesting to tell a fictionalized story based on this viral incident. This movie is romantic, funny, witty, and has a message. It is a complete package, and we are excited for the premiere.”

Directed by Ssaurabh Tyagi, Vijay Raaz, Bijendra Kala, and Atul Shrivastava are also a part of ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’.