'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari': Fatima Sana Shaikh aces as pretty 'Marathi Mulgi' in her first look

Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently shooting for her forthcoming film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari which co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma and is touted to be a comedy flick and marks the first outing of three actors Manoj, Diljit and Fatima together on the big screen. Today, on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2020, Fatima took to her Instagram page and unveiled her first look from Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

In the photo, the actor is seen donning a red saree and make for a pretty 'Marathi Mulgi'. She completed her look with red bangles and statement jewellery. Fatima shared the poster with a caption stating, "Ye मराठी मुलगी padegi sab pe bhari! #FirstLook from #SurajPeMangalBhari! Happy #ValentinesDay, you all! Let there be only! #AbhishekSharma @bajpayee.manoj @diljitdosanjh @zeestudiosofficial"

Earlier while talking about Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Abhishek had told IANS, "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of the 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones."

While roping in Fatima for the film, Sharma went on to say, "Her character has a dual personality for which we needed an actor who could play vulnerable, mysterious and assertive with equal ease." He added, "Fatima is an excellent talent who has the quality to get into all these emotions at will. She is extremely punctual, very involved and dedicated to her work. Her infectious enthusiasm keeps us all energised on the set."