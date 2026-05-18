Suraj Nambiar breaks silence on alimony, dispute, third party involvement in his separation from Mouni Roy: 'We expect that same dignity'

Suraj Nambiar has now addressed the rumours of alimony, alleged involvement of Mouni's best friend Disha Patani in his split from the actress.

Days after rumours around trouble in paradise between Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar took over social media, Suraj has finally broken his silence and addressed the speculation, giving all the clarity. Putting an end to the chatter around their separation, Suraj shared a strong statement clarifying that there is "no alimony, no dispute, and no third party involved" in his separation from Mouni.

Suraj reveals if there's alimony, disputes, third party involvement in his split with Mouni Roy

Taking to his social media account, Suraj wrote, "Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved." He added, "Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's well-being. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone."

Look at Suraj Nambiar's latest Instagram story

Jr further added, “I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Especially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period, and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it."

'Allow us space to move forward': Suraj Nambiar

Suraj further writes, “Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do." "Our joint statement said everything that needed to be said. I request everyone to honour it and to allow both of us the space to move forward in peace. Thank you," he concluded.

Also read: Viral video: Mouni Roy runs away from media, cuts queue at airport, netizens react to her first appearance after split from Suraj Nambiar

A few days ago, rumours of trouble in their paradise began surfacing online after fans noticed that Mouni and Suraj had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon after, the two confirmed their separation through a joint social media statement, requesting privacy and dignity during this phase. On Monday, early morning, Mouni was spotted at the Mumbai airport, rushing inside while avoiding the paparazzi and skipping any interaction with them.