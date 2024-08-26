Twitter
Bollywood

This actress's parents threatened to kill Dev Anand, she remained unmarried, isolated herself; died in...

This actress's life story, filled with love, loss, and strength, continues to inspire Bollywood fans and actors today.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 09:32 PM IST

This actress's parents threatened to kill Dev Anand, she remained unmarried, isolated herself; died in...
Image credit: Twitter
Love is a wonderful feeling, but when a relationship fails, it can be tough to move on. Today, let's talk about an actress who chose to stay single and live in isolation after a heartbreaking relationship.

We are talking about Suraiya who  was known for her beautiful voice and acting. In the 1940s and 1950s, she was at the peak of her career, but her personal life took a painful turn. Suraiya fell in love with actor Dev Anand, but their relationship couldn’t continue due to family pressure. Heartbroken, she decided to live alone and never got married. Suraiya’s story shows how love and loss deeply affected her life.

Take a look at her life:

Early Life:

Born as Suraiya Jamal Sheikh on June 15, 1929, in Lahore, British India, she came from a well-off family with strong cultural roots. Suraiya was introduced to the film industry at a young age by her uncle, M. Zahoor, a well-known villain actor in Bollywood.

Career:

She started her career as a child artist in Taj Mahal (1941) and gained recognition for her voice as a playback singer in Sharda (1942). First Major Role: Her first major role was in Ishara (1943), which set the stage for her subsequent stardom. 

Suraiya was not just an actress but also a celebrated playback singer, performing her own songs in many films. She became one of the most sought-after actresses in the 1940s and 1950s, known for her performances in films like Anmol Ghadi (1946), Dastaan (1950), and Mirza Ghalib (1954).

Life struggles:

Despite her success, Suraiya faced significant personal challenges, particularly in her love life. Suraiya fell in love with Dev Anand during the shooting of Vidya (1948). Their relationship was intensely passionate but faced staunch opposition from her conservative Muslim family, particularly her grandmother.

The relationship with Dev Anand was one of the most talked-about love stories in Bollywood, but due to family pressure, Suraiya could not marry him. This heartbreak left a lasting impact on her personal life.

Remained unmarried:

Suraiya's family strongly opposed her relationship with Dev Anand and even threatened to kill him if they continued seeing each other. This threat was a major reason why Suraiya and Dev Anand's relationship ended sadly. Suraiya chose to follow her family's wishes, which led her to live alone for the rest of her life.

After the failed relationship, Suraiya remained unmarried for the rest of her life, choosing to live alone.

Isolated herself:

By the mid-1950s, new faces emerged in Bollywood, and Suraiya’s career started to decline. She became more selective with roles and eventually retired from acting after Rustom Sohrab (1963).

After retiring, Suraiya lived a quiet, private life in her Mumbai apartment and rarely went out in public.

Death:

In her later years, Suraiya became increasingly isolated, with only a few close friends and relatives staying in touch with her. She faced various health issues in her later years, including diabetes. Suraiya passed away on January 31, 2004, in Mumbai, at the age of 74, due to complications from a prolonged illness.

Suraiya is remembered as one of Bollywood’s first female superstars, known for her beauty, grace, and melodious voice.

Suraiya’s life story, filled with love, loss, and strength, continues to inspire Bollywood fans and actors today.

