'I really love him': Supriya Pathak recalls her first meet with stepson Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor shares a cordial relationship with his parents' spouses and ex-partners too. After his parents' separation, Pankaj Kapur married Supriya Pathak while his mother Neelima Azeem tied the knot with Rajesh Khattar. However, Neelima and Rajesh got separated a few years later. Now, during a recent interaction, Supriya spoke at length about the relationship she shares with her stepson and actor Shahid. She also revealed that she met him when he was all of 6.

Supriya told Pinkvilla, "We met as friends. I was a friend of his father's. And it remained like that... Because we've never really lived together, he was very much a person I could always depend upon. I really love him. If there's one thing I can say, it's that I genuinely feel very strongly..."

The Khichdi actor added, "It's more like I believe him."

Earlier, during an interaction with IB Times, when Supriya was asked about Shahid's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, she had said, "My daughter-in-law (Mira Kapoor) loves to read books and so does my granddaughter. She is five years old now and she loves making us read her books too. Her favourite pastime is Ba (she calls me Ba) and Baba (she addresses Pankaj as Baba) kahani batao... so we tell her stories and she too tells us stories in return. They are very involved in books and that's the great part of Mira - she encourages them to read as well. I must say Mira is a great mother, so our job is only to pamper our grandchildren."