Supreme Court: No interim stay on PM Narendra Modi biopic 'without proof'

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it cannot pass an order at this stage on a plea to stay the release of the PM Narendra Modi biopic and will instead give the petitioner, a Congress spokesperson, 24 hours to produce material in support of restraining. The film is slated to release this week, depending on the court order on Tuesday.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, "Any kind of order from the court will be possible if the petitioner states and pleads what the film is seeking to depict and his objections on this count," while posting the petition for hearing again on Tuesday.

As senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi stood to argue for the petitioner Aman Panwar, the bench said, "Go see the movie and tell us what you are objecting to. We have neither seen the movie nor do we know what it contains."

Singhvi then told the Court that the movie is scheduled for release on April 11. But the bench referred to an April 4 statement given by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi, wherein he had said, "The film is going through the due process of examination and certification according to the requisite guidelines and is yet to be certified."

Singhvi pointed out that the movie is a biopic on the life and times of PM Modi and the release of the same will destroy the level-playing field that needs to be ensured during the elections. He said, "Once released, the movie cannot be stopped and it will run for the next 40 days across all theatres in India, virtually engaging the minds and thoughts of an entire country during the polls."

But the bench said, "To defer or ban the release of a movie is the job of the CBFC. How do we enter into it?"

POINT OF INFLUENCE

Singhvi also pointed out that the lead protagonist playing the role of PM Modi is actor Vivek Oberoi, listed as a star campaigner for the BJP in Gujarat.