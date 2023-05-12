'The Kerala Story is running all over India, why should you ban it': Supreme Court issues notice to West Bengal govt

The Kerala Story has been banned in West Bengal

The Supreme Court of India has taken a dim view of the West Bengal government banning the latest Hindi film The Kerala Story. The film, which was released last Friday, was banned in the state and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted it was done to maintain law and order. Now, SC has issued a notice to the WB government asking why is the film banned there if it is running smoothly in the rest of the country.

On Friday, the Supreme Court heard a plea of the makers of The Kerala Story against the ban. Issuing a notice to the state government, the apex court asked the government, “the movie is being exhibited all over the country, why should [the] West Bengal govt ban the movie, why should you not allow it to run?”

As per a report in Mint, presiding over the matter, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud noted, ““The film is running in different parts of the country with similar demographic profiles. This has nothing to do with the cinematic value of the movie, it may be good or bad.”

The SC also took cognisance of a de facto ban on the film in Tamil Nadu, where theatre owners removed the film citing law and order concerns and low footfalls. According to a report in Indian Express, the CJI asked TN government, “We would like to know… what are the specific administrative arrangements made by you… because to my mind, the state government cannot say we will look the other way when people attack theatres, burn chairs…”

On Monday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had ordered a ban on the film in the state citing law and order concerns. The Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners’ Association withdrew it from multiplexes the following day.

The Sudipto Sen film has seen more than its fair share of controversies over the last few months. Many opposition leaders and even Kerala CM have called it ‘propaganda’, while BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, have praised it. The film, which stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani, has taken a winning start at the box office, minting Rs 81 crore in its first week.