Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rahul Gandhi meets Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia ahead of Haryana Assembly elections

This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears

Swine flu: What is H1N1 infection? Symptoms, protective measures to stay safe from influenza virus

Viral video: Woman intentionally sets two wildfires on farmland and..., the reason will SHOCK you!

Who is Bishal Phukan, 22-year-old who duped people in Rs 2200-crore stock market scam

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Viral video: Woman intentionally sets two wildfires on farmland and..., the reason will SHOCK you!

Viral video: Woman intentionally sets two wildfires on farmland and..., the reason will SHOCK you!

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Meet actress who got into trouble after shooting for men's undergarment, worked with Salman Khan, quit acting due to..

Meet actress who got into trouble after shooting for men's undergarment, worked with Salman Khan, quit acting due to..

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears

This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears

This 42-year-old superstar bit his 20-year-old co-star while filming an intimate scene, saying he 'lost control'

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears
Vinod Khanna
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a day and age where intimacy coordinators and trained professionals guide actors during intimate scenes, it is hard to think of a time when actresses felt vulnerable or at risk while filming such scenes. But sadly, one does not have to go too far back in Indian cinema to unearth such incidents. In one of the most infamous incidents of this kind, a reigning star of Bollywood bit his 20-year-old co-star so badly that she was left bleeding.

The superstar who ‘lost control’ during an intimate scene

In 1987, Mani Ratnam’s Naayakan was released to great critical acclaim. Regarded as one of the best Indian films ever made, the Tamil film drew the attention of actor-director Feroz Khan, who remade it in Hindi as Dayavan. The film starred Vinod Khanna in the lead role with Feroz Khan supporting alongside Madhuri Dixit. One of the most famous sequences in the film was the song ‘Aaj Phir Tum Pe Pyaar Aaya Hai’ picturised on Khanna and Madhuri. While filming the lovemaking scene in the song, Vinod Khanna had to kiss Madhuri. As per reports, the actor did not stop kissing her as the scene ended, saying he ‘lost control’. In fact, the 42-year-old bit his 20-year-old heroine’s lip so bad that she was left bleeding and in shock. Eyewitnesses recalled that the young actress, who was yet to make it big in Bollywood, was shocked an even cried. However, the director Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna himself later cajoled her with the actor apologising for his act.

Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit after Dayavan

It may be telling that Vinod Khanna and Madhuri never worked together again after Dayavan. The film was a success but one of the last hits of Vinod Khanna’s career. His stardom declined after the early 90s. Madhuri, on the other hand, shot to superstardom with hits like Tezaab, Dil, Beta, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The highest-paid Indian actress by the late-90s, Madhuri was one of the top stars of the industry till she took a break after marriage in 2001.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal assembly unanimously passes anti-rape bill, CM Mamata Banerjee terms it 'historic'

West Bengal assembly unanimously passes anti-rape bill, CM Mamata Banerjee terms it 'historic'

Who is Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain's fiancee? Left job at Deloitte to run wellness retreat, is his ex Tara Sutaria's...

Who is Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain's fiancee? Left job at Deloitte to run wellness retreat, is his ex Tara Sutaria's...

This TV star once ate food from dustbin, lived in poverty, one show changed her life; now earns Rs 12 lakh per episode

This TV star once ate food from dustbin, lived in poverty, one show changed her life; now earns Rs 12 lakh per episode

Big move by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance aims to double business in 3-4 years with...

Big move by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance aims to double business in 3-4 years with...

Actress who once opened doors for Deepika, Ranveer; now star of two franchises worth Rs 4000 crore, has earned...

Actress who once opened doors for Deepika, Ranveer; now star of two franchises worth Rs 4000 crore, has earned...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

Six side-effects of momos you should know

Six side-effects of momos you should know

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement