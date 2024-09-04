This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears

In a day and age where intimacy coordinators and trained professionals guide actors during intimate scenes, it is hard to think of a time when actresses felt vulnerable or at risk while filming such scenes. But sadly, one does not have to go too far back in Indian cinema to unearth such incidents. In one of the most infamous incidents of this kind, a reigning star of Bollywood bit his 20-year-old co-star so badly that she was left bleeding.

The superstar who ‘lost control’ during an intimate scene

In 1987, Mani Ratnam’s Naayakan was released to great critical acclaim. Regarded as one of the best Indian films ever made, the Tamil film drew the attention of actor-director Feroz Khan, who remade it in Hindi as Dayavan. The film starred Vinod Khanna in the lead role with Feroz Khan supporting alongside Madhuri Dixit. One of the most famous sequences in the film was the song ‘Aaj Phir Tum Pe Pyaar Aaya Hai’ picturised on Khanna and Madhuri. While filming the lovemaking scene in the song, Vinod Khanna had to kiss Madhuri. As per reports, the actor did not stop kissing her as the scene ended, saying he ‘lost control’. In fact, the 42-year-old bit his 20-year-old heroine’s lip so bad that she was left bleeding and in shock. Eyewitnesses recalled that the young actress, who was yet to make it big in Bollywood, was shocked an even cried. However, the director Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna himself later cajoled her with the actor apologising for his act.

Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit after Dayavan

It may be telling that Vinod Khanna and Madhuri never worked together again after Dayavan. The film was a success but one of the last hits of Vinod Khanna’s career. His stardom declined after the early 90s. Madhuri, on the other hand, shot to superstardom with hits like Tezaab, Dil, Beta, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The highest-paid Indian actress by the late-90s, Madhuri was one of the top stars of the industry till she took a break after marriage in 2001.

