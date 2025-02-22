For the event, Rekha wore a gorgeous silk saree with a heavily embellished full-sleeved red blouse and adorning heavy traditional jewelry. Rekha's look went viral when eagle-eyed fans realised that her saree had a connection to Amitabh Bachchan.

Superstar Rekha is one of those actresses who, to this date, takes the fans' breath away after making a public appearance. Rekha's appearances are not only much-awaited but always leave an impact on Bollywood and the fashion world alike. Recently, the actress made a stunning appearance at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar's Jain wedding to Alekha Advani in Mumbai. The couple, who earlier tied the knot in January with a Christian wedding in Goa, held a second ceremony in Mumbai for their close family and friends. However, despite all the stars that were in attendance, Rekha's appearance was the one that went viral, especially because of her saree.

For the unversed, Rekha's silk saree that she wore at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding was the same which she had previously worn at Amitabh Bachchan's 2005 film Black premiere. For Aadar Jain's wedding, Rekha paired her saree with heavy adornments. In contrast, at the Black premiere, she kept her look simple yet chic.

Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain's wedding in Mumbai was a celebratory affair with guests such as Tina Ambani, Anil Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Sunita Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Chunky Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Avantika Dassani, Abhimanyu Dassani, and Orry.

The entire Kapoor clan was also part of the celebrations including Alia Bhatt, Agastya Nanda, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Zahan Kapoor.

