Rajinikanth and Sridevi made one of the most successful on-screen pairs in Indian cinema and their friendship lasted for decades.

The first female superstar in Indian cinema, Sridevi impressed the audiences across the nation as she gave brilliant performances in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. The National Award-winning actress gave multiple blockbusters with Mithun and Jeetendra, but she set the screen on fire with her on-screen chemistry with Rajinikanth. Sridevi and Rajinikanth worked together in more than 20 films across languages and their friendship lasted for decades.

It was even reported that Rajinikanth gradually fell in love with Sridevi, who was 13 years his junior, and even wanted to marry her. In an old interview, the late filmmaker K Balachander shared that the Tamil superstar had decided to propose her when he and Rajinikanth went to the actress's home for her housewarming ceremony. However, the electricity suddenly went out at that moment. Considering this as a bad omen, Rajinikanth left her home without saying a word about his marriage proposal. Rajinikanth eventually married Latha Rangachari in 1958 and Sridevi went on to tie the knot with producer Boney Kapoor in 1996.

In 2011, Rajinikanth was admitted to a Chennai hospital after suffering from dehydration and exhaustion. He was diagnosed with respiratory and gastrointestinal problems, which led to further complications. The superstar was then taken to a Singapore hospital for his treatment. As Rajinikanth's health worsened, Sridevi took a vow to Shirdi Sai Baba and observed a seven-day fast for him. She even visited the Sai Baba temple in Pune to pray for his speedy recovery. The prayers of Sridevi and his millions of fans were finally answered and Rajinikanth's health improved, leading to his recovery.

Sridevi passed away in 2018 due to accidental drowning when she was 54. Not just the Indian film industry, the entire nation was left shocked with her untimely death. Rajinikanth mourned her loss as he took to X (then Twitter) and wrote, "I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them. RIP Sridevi, you will be missed." He immediately flew down to Mumbai to pay his last respects to the late actress.