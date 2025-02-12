About the offensive comments made on Vijay by someone claiming to be Rajinikanth's fan, the latter's team said, "These remarks are entirely unacceptable and go against the principles upheld by true Rajinikanth fans."

Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and actor Vijay both enjoy a massive fan following with fan clubs maintaining their loyalty to their favourite superstar. Recently, a feud between both Rajinikanth and Vijay's fans went viral on social media, especially after derogatory remarks about Vijay were posted online, sparking outrage. To this, Rajinikanth's team has now issued a strong statement, urging fans to promote respect, positivity, and harmony. The statement also criticised media outlets for sensationalising the issue. Both fan bases were then asked to celebrate their respective stars in a responsible manner.

About the offensive comments made on Vijay by someone claiming to be Rajinikanth's fan, the latter's team said, "These remarks are entirely unacceptable and go against the principles upheld by true Rajinikanth fans."

As for the media platforms sensitising the issue, Rajinikanth's team said, "The repeated sharing of such harmful content only fosters division and animosity. Media and social networks should take responsibility and refrain from perpetuating such incidents."

The statement also reiterated cinema's role in uniting people. It also requested fans to honour their stars with love, respect, and positivity, not hostility.

The feud between Rajinikanth and Vijay's fan base was amplified after degrading remarks about Vijay were made during a viral Twitter Spaces exchange. One individual, claiming to be a Rajinikanth fan, offered to hit Vijay with eggs, sparking overall outrage on social media.

While the superstars initially maintained silence over the issue, Rajinikanth's team did not take the degrading remarks about Vijay lightly and issued an official statement.

