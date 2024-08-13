This superstar was madly in love with Sridevi, went to her home with marriage proposal; it's not Mithun or Jeetendra

Rajinikanth was madly in love with Sridevi, who was 13 years younger than him.

Sridevi would have turned 61 on August 13, 2024. Often called as the 'first female superstar of Indian cinema', the beautiful actress worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films. The actress passed away due to accidental drowning in 2018 when she was 54. Not just the Hindi film industry, but the entire nation was left shocked with her death.

The National Award-winning actress gave blockbusters with many superstars including Mithun, Jeetendra, and Rajesh Khanna; but her chemistry with Rajinikanth was loved by the audiences. Rajinikanth and Sridevi worked together in 22 films and were paired opposite each other in 16 films.

It has been reported that Rajinikanth was madly in love with Sridevi, who was 13 years younger than him. The late filmmaker K Balander had said in an old interview that the Tamil superstar even decided to propose marriage to her. Balachender added that when he and Rajinikanth went to Sridevi's home during the housewarming ceremony, the electricity supply suddenly cut off. The Jailer actor considered this as a bad omen and left her home, without saying a word about his marriage proposal.





Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be seen next in Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the action drama boasts of a pan-India ensemble cast consisting of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Jisshu Sengupta, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. As Rajinikanth stated during his spiritual journey in the Himalayas in June, Vettaiyan is slated to release in cinemas on Dussehra, though some reports say that the film has been postponed and will now hit theatres on Diwali.

After Thalaivar 170, Rajinikanth also has Coolie lined up for release in 2025. The action thriller is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has set up his own universe with Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. He has stated that Coolie is not a part of LCU, but fans aren't convinced and think the filmmaker has surprises up his sleeve.

