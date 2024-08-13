This superstar was madly in love with Sridevi, went to her home with marriage proposal; it's not Mithun or Jeetendra

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, whose company has become India’s latest unicorn after Rs 590 crore funding from...

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Gmail creator makes stunning REVELATION about Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, says 'Google lost its way...'

Muhammad Yunus visits Dhakeshwari temple amid violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, says 'rights equal for...'

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, whose company has become India’s latest unicorn after Rs 590 crore funding from...

Meet Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, whose company has become India’s latest unicorn after Rs 590 crore funding from...

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

5 ways to find inner peace

5 ways to find inner peace

8 animals with more than one heart

8 animals with more than one heart

Poster ideas for this independence day 

Poster ideas for this independence day 

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This superstar was madly in love with Sridevi, went to her home with marriage proposal; it's not Mithun or Jeetendra

Rajinikanth was madly in love with Sridevi, who was 13 years younger than him.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 04:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

This superstar was madly in love with Sridevi, went to her home with marriage proposal; it's not Mithun or Jeetendra
Sridevi and Rajinikanth
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sridevi would have turned 61 on August 13, 2024. Often called as the 'first female superstar of Indian cinema', the beautiful actress worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films. The actress passed away due to accidental drowning in 2018 when she was 54. Not just the Hindi film industry, but the entire nation was left shocked with her death.

The National Award-winning actress gave blockbusters with many superstars including Mithun, Jeetendra, and Rajesh Khanna; but her chemistry with Rajinikanth was loved by the audiences. Rajinikanth and Sridevi worked together in 22 films and were paired opposite each other in 16 films.

It has been reported that Rajinikanth was madly in love with Sridevi, who was 13 years younger than him. The late filmmaker K Balander had said in an old interview that the Tamil superstar even decided to propose marriage to her. Balachender added that when he and Rajinikanth went to Sridevi's home during the housewarming ceremony, the electricity supply suddenly cut off. The Jailer actor considered this as a bad omen and left her home, without saying a word about his marriage proposal.

Sridevi1

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be seen next in Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the action drama boasts of a pan-India ensemble cast consisting of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Jisshu Sengupta, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. As Rajinikanth stated during his spiritual journey in the Himalayas in June, Vettaiyan is slated to release in cinemas on Dussehra, though some reports say that the film has been postponed and will now hit theatres on Diwali.

After Thalaivar 170, Rajinikanth also has Coolie lined up for release in 2025. The action thriller is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has set up his own universe with Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. He has stated that Coolie is not a part of LCU, but fans aren't convinced and think the filmmaker has surprises up his sleeve.

READ | This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards
 
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

Microsoft users ALERT: Govt warns of 'medium risk's in..., full list of affected software

Microsoft users ALERT: Govt warns of 'medium risk's in..., full list of affected software

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement