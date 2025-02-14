Madhubala, after separating from Dilip Kumar, went on to marry Kishore Kumar in 1960. But, it wasn’t a smooth-sailing betrothal. Just nine years after they got married, Madhubala passed away at 36.

Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, aka Madhubala, to this date, is considered one of the most beautiful and respected actresses in Bollywood. People were not only crazy about her beautiful smile but fell in love with her powerful screen presence. Madhubala's aura was such that even her co-stars could not escape the magic of her beauty. This is one of the reasons why Madhubala's name was always linked with some of the biggest yesteryear superstars. One of these actors was Dilip Kumar who fell in love with the actress when they worked together in Tarana. Dilip Kumar and Madhubala were in love and wanted to get married, however, they broke up while filming Mughal-e-Azam.

Madhubala, after separating from Dilip Kumar, went on to marry Kishore Kumar in 1960. But, it wasn’t a smooth-sailing betrothal. Just nine years after they got married, Madhubala passed away at 36. Her sister Madhur Bhushan, speaking about Madhubala's relationships, once told Filmfare, "Apa (Madhubala) first fell in love with Premnath. The relationship lasted six months. It broke on grounds of religion. He asked her to convert, and she refused. The next relationship was with Dilip Kumar. She met Bhaijan (Dilip Kumar) on the sets of Tarana. They later worked in Sangdil, Amar, and Mughal-e-Azam. It was a nine-year-long affair. They even got engaged."

It was Madhubala's father who did not want her to marry Dilip Kumar. There was also a court case during the movie Naya Daur where Madhubala issued a statement against Dilip Kumar under pressure from her father, after which the relationship between the two worsened further. Things got so bad that Madhubala and Dilip Kumar did not even talk to each other while shooting the romantic scenes of their superhit film Mughal-e-Azam.

When Madhubala was struggling with this storm in her personal life, Kishore Kumar proposed to her in 1960. She was going to London for her treatment. Diagnosed with a hole in the heart (Ventricular Septal Defect) in 1957, her health was harshly damaged. It was projected that she only had two years to survive.

In another interview with Rediff.com, Madhubala's sister revealed that despite marrying Kishore Kumar, Madhubala forever remained deeply in love with Dilip Kumar even after they went their separate ways.

She said, "Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness and anger towards Dilip Sahab. They got married in 1960. She was 27 years old."

