Superboys of Malegaon trailer: Adarsh Gourav's 'crazy dream' of making film passes through test of love, friendship

The trailer of Adarsh Gourav's Superboys of Malegaon impresses fans.

After impressing everyone with his performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Adarsh Gourav is back to entertain the audience with his film Superboys of Malegaon. The makers released an intriguing trailer of the film leaving fans excited.

On Friday, the makers of Superboys of Malegaon released an exciting trailer of the movie giving a glimpse into the journey of Nasir Sheikh, who started his own film industry in a village. The trailer of the movie shows how Nasir (Adarsh Gourav) and his group of friends who are based in the small town of Malegaon dream of making a film with the people of the village and changing their lives. However, Nasir's big ambition has to go through a test of love and friendship leaving you wondering if his dreams are going to turn into reality.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Prime Video wrote, "Roll sound, Camera, Action. Witness the labour of love straight out of Malegaon #SuperboysOfMalegaon in Cinemas, January 2025." Netizens expressed their excitement for the movie. One of the comments read, "That’s Awesome, Amazing & so exciting. Can’t resist watching the movie,.,! Looking forward to its release soon!" Another user wrote, "Beautiful tribute to the passionate souls of Malegaon." Another user wrote, "Loving everything about this."

An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon is directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover. The film is based on a true story and stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in the lead roles.

Superboys of Malegaon is set for an exclusive world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13, followed by a showcase at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10. It will be released in theatres in January 2025.

