Superboys of Malegaon is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon, where the residents look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery. The film had received overwhelmingly positivie reviews from the critics upon its release in February.

Starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in the leading roles, the coming-of-age drama Superboys of Malegaon premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2024 before its theatrical release on February 28, 2025. The film failed to attract audiences to the theatres, but received overwhelmingly positivie reviews from the critics.

Its official synopsis reads, "Superboys of Malegaon is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon, where the residents look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery. Driven by a passion to create a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon, Nasir rallies his ragtag group of friends to turn his own dream into reality, infusing the town with newfound energy and hope."

Now, eight weeks after its release, Superboys of Malegaon started streaming on Prime Video from Friday, April 25. The OTT platform made the announcement on its social media handles and wrote, "Small town. Big dreams. One unforgettable story. (sparks and movie camera emojis) Superboys Of Malegaon, Watch Now."

An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production and an Amazon MGM Studios Original movie, Superboys of Malegaon is written by lyricist, writer, stand-up comedian, and filmmaker Varun Grover and directed by Reema Kagti. Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Kagti and Farhan Akhtar are the executive producers.

Reema Kagti has previously directed three commercially and critically-acclaimed films including the 2007 comedy Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., the 2012 psychological crime thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, and the 2018 period sports drama Gold. She also co-directed the 2023 crime thriller web series Dahaad for Prime Video, along with Ruchika Oberoi.

READ | Made in Rs 15 crore, this film earned Rs 330 crore, heroine was Pakistani actress, director never made any movie again