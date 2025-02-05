Following its acclaim at prestigious global film festivals, the highly anticipated film is now set to unveil its trailer in just one week.

An Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby production, Superboys of Malegaon—produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti and directed by Reema Kagti—has been eagerly awaited by audiences. Following its acclaim at prestigious global film festivals, the highly anticipated film is now set to unveil its trailer in just one week!

Yes, the wait is almost over! The trailer of Superboys of Malegaon arrives in a week—one you won’t want to miss!

Following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and acclaimed screenings at the 68th BFI London Film Festival, Red Sea International Film Festival, and more, the film has continued to garner global recognition, including a Young Cineastes Special Mention at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival. It is now set to hit theaters across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand on February 28.

The film is directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover. Superboys of Malegaon features a versatile ensemble cast including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in the lead roles.