Super Infinity after Super 30: Hrithik Roshan praises Padma Shri awardee Anand Kumar's new initiative

Hrithik Roshan has congratulated educator Anand Kumar on launching Super Infinity on YouTube, taking his mission of accessible education to millions. The actor, who portrayed Kumar in Super 30, praised his efforts to make learning engaging and enjoyable for students.

Hrithik Roshan has congratulated renowned educator Anand Kumar on the launch of Super Infinity, his latest initiative aimed at making quality education more accessible and engaging for students. The actor, who portrayed Kumar in the biographical film Super 30, shares a special connection with the educator and continues to admire his contribution to the field of education. Taking to his Instagram, Hrithik praised Kumar's efforts to make learning enjoyable. He wrote, “Congratulations on yet another brilliant initiative with #SuperInfinity, Anand sir! Only you can make studying so much fun! @teacheranandkumar take a bow."

Who is Anand Kumar?

Anand Kumar rose to national and international prominence through his pioneering Super 30 programme, which helps underprivileged students prepare for the highly competitive IIT-JEE examinations. The initiative has earned him widespread recognition for his efforts to make educational opportunities accessible to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to education.

What is Super Infinity?

From transforming the lives of 30 underprivileged students through Super 30 to taking his teaching to millions through Super Infinity, Kumar is expanding his mission of making quality education accessible to everyone through YouTube.

Hrithik Roshan portrayed Anand Kumar in Super 30

Hrithik's congratulatory message reflects his continued admiration for Kumar and his work. Having brought the educator's journey to the big screen in Super 30, the actor has once again publicly acknowledged his efforts to transform the way students learn.

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