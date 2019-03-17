'Super Dancer 3': Farah Khan reveals Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff are the toughest actors to choreograph

In the upcoming episode of Super Dancer 3, Farah Khan Kunder will be seen as the special guest. The theme of this week's episode is Guru-Shishya Special and Farah, who is the mentor for Geeta Kapur decided to make an appearance. During the episode, Farah spilt the beans on several Bollywood actors and their dancing skills. The ace choreographer-director was asked by director Anurag Basu which actor was the toughest to teach.

To which Farah went on to reveal, "Jackie Shroff was the toughest. During my initial days when I was doing this movie, my career was going to end before it started because I got a song where I had to teach dance to Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt." She further said, "Dekh Bhidu, ya toh mai lip-sync kar sakta hu ya toh steps, dono aek sath nahi hoga" (Look, I can either lip-sync or do steps and can't do both together)"

The Main Hoon Na director even made an interesting revelation about Salman Khan. She said, "During one of the first screen test of Salman Khan, I was supposed to teach Salman to dance, I actually ran away after 4 hours and cried that nobody can teach you to dance, you don't know at all. I was shocked when I came to know the makers had selected him in the movie Maine Pyaar Kiya and when I saw the movie I was even more shocked to see how good he was in it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah will be directing an action-comedy film under Rohit Shetty's home production.