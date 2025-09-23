'Itne paas hoke bhi...’: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor caught ignoring each other at event, watch viral video

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at a Mumbai event after their breakup, maintaining a distance from each other, while fans speculate about their strained relationship.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who reportedly ended their long-term relationship in 2024, were recently seen together at a Mumbai event, sparking social media chatter. Though the duo appeared in the same frame for the first time since their breakup, they neither exchanged glances nor interacted, maintaining a visible distance from each other.

Both dressed in black, Arjun and Malaika mingled with other guests while standing adjacent to one another. The awkward moment did not go unnoticed by fans, who flooded social media with reactions. Comments ranged from observations about post-breakup awkwardness to reflections on how couples sometimes behave like strangers after sharing everything together.

Despite their personal differences, both stars continue to focus on their professional commitments. Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the Pooja Entertainment banner. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in leading roles.

The public encounter between Arjun and Malaika offers a rare glimpse into their current dynamic, leaving fans curious about the nature of their relationship post-breakup.