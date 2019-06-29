'Super 30' song 'Basanti No Dance': Hrithik Roshan delivers an important message in this new track

The third song from Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is out. Titled 'Basanti No Dance', the track is picturised on Hrithik's character Anand Kumar's Super 30 students standing in the middle of the road and showing their hands in English speaking skills. The song is set against the backdrop of Holi and Hrithik tells his student that being genius which they already are is important and knowing English not much.

The song starts with Hrithik telling his Super 30 that they will be singing in English during the festival of Holi. The students with amazing music keep on repeating 'No no no' and ends with 'Basanti No Dance'. Seeing his students' confidence Hrithik is left overwhelmed and English-speaking students also join Super 30 in the celebration of Holi. At the end of the song, Hrithik tells Amit Sadh that he helped his students from not being scared of the English language anymore.

Check out the music video below:

'Basanti No Dance' is sung by Prem Areni, Janardan Dhatrak, Divya Kumar and Chaitally Parmar while the choreography is done by ace Ganesh Acharya. The music is composed by Ajay Atul and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Talking about Super 30, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles along with Hrithik. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment.

Super 30 is set to hit the screens on July 12, 2019.