'Super 30': Hrithik Roshan releases new poster with new release date; Vikas Bahl back as director

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media pages and released the new poster of his upcoming film, 'Super 30'. He also announced the new release date for the film.

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film is Super 30, which has been caught up in controversy from the past few months. First, the director of the film, Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement which hit India last year. This led to him being removed as the director and it was decided he will not be even credited for the same. The initial release of the film was January 26, 2019, but it was postponed to July 26, 2019, then.

Now, after Vikas being cleared of all charges, he is back as the director of Super 30. Today, Hrithik took to his social media pages and shared a new poster of the film. In the poster, the talented actor is seen drenched in rain while students are running towards him. The poster also has the glimpses of mathematical formulae.

It has Vikas' name credited as the director as well as the new release date. Yes, after it was reported that Super 30 will clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya on July 26, 2019, Hrithik decided to prepone the release to July 12, 2019.

He tweeted, "He had said, "I have decided to shift the release date of my film SUPER 30 in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause."

Meanwhile, in Super 30, Hrithik will be seen playing the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. Apart from him, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu in the pivotal roles.