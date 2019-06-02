'Super 30': Hrithik Roshan releases new poster with new release date; Vikas Bahl back as director

Headlines

Ameesha Patel hints about rejecting Gadar 3, says fans wished to see more of Tara-Sakina in Gadar 2

Super hit Bollywood films that were banned outside India

New Tesla Model 3 with 606-km driving range launched, 12% more expensive

Jaane Jaan: Sujoy Ghosh reveals how Kareena Kapoor Khan came on board, says 'it felt like the universe was at work'

Anurag Kashyap reveals Gangs of Wasseypur was taken off screens for Ek Tha Tiger: ‘Hindi cinema is controlled by...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet school dropout who earned Rs 24 crore rev selling shoes, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar are his...

Ameesha Patel hints about rejecting Gadar 3, says fans wished to see more of Tara-Sakina in Gadar 2

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

Babur to Aurangzeb: Most powerful Mughal Emperors

Menstrual Cramps: 10 ways to relieve period pain

Most runs in Asia Cup without scoring any ducks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

DNA | Delhi gears up to host historic G20Summit with global leaders in attendance

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

Super hit Bollywood films that were banned outside India

Ameesha Patel hints about rejecting Gadar 3, says fans wished to see more of Tara-Sakina in Gadar 2

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Super 30': Hrithik Roshan releases new poster with new release date; Vikas Bahl back as director

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media pages and released the new poster of his upcoming film, 'Super 30'. He also announced the new release date for the film.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 12:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film is Super 30, which has been caught up in controversy from the past few months. First, the director of the film, Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement which hit India last year. This led to him being removed as the director and it was decided he will not be even credited for the same. The initial release of the film was January 26, 2019, but it was postponed to July 26, 2019, then.

Now, after Vikas being cleared of all charges, he is back as the director of Super 30. Today, Hrithik took to his social media pages and shared a new poster of the film. In the poster, the talented actor is seen drenched in rain while students are running towards him. The poster also has the glimpses of mathematical formulae. 

It has Vikas' name credited as the director as well as the new release date. Yes, after it was reported that Super 30 will clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya on July 26, 2019, Hrithik decided to prepone the release to July 12, 2019.

He tweeted, "He had said, "I have decided to shift the release date of my film SUPER 30 in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause."

Meanwhile, in Super 30, Hrithik will be seen playing the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. Apart from him, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu in the pivotal roles.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked UPSC Civil Services without coaching, got AIR...

Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja: YRF announces Vicky Kaushal as singing sensation Bhajan Kumar in The Great Indian Family

Kushi Twitter review: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer is 'a magical love story', say netizens

Yashica Dutt reacts after Anurag Kashyap's 'opportunist' remark amid Made In Heaven Season 2 controversy

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE