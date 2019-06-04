'Super 30': Hrithik Roshan nails the look of a teacher in the new still

Hrithik Roshan is super excited for his upcoming film, Super 30, in which we will be seeing him playing the role of an educationalist for the very first time. The film is set to be of drama genre based on the life and times of ace mathematician Anand Kumar. From the past couple of days, Hrithik has been sharing new posters of the film much to the excitement of the fans. The handsome hunk has nailed the look of a simple man and people can't wait to watch him on the big screen.

Ahead of the trailer release, Hrithik took to his social media pages and shared a new still from the film. In it, Duggu is seen posing as a teacher and ready to question the students. The talented actor posted the photo with a caption stating, "Kya banna chahte ho? Rikki ya Bholu? Super 30 ke vidhyalay mein shaamil hone ke liye taiyaar ho? Milte hain ek baje. #Super30Trailer out today at 1 PM ... @mrunalofficial2016 @nandishsandhu â€¬@theamitsadh #PankajTripathi â€ª#AnandKumar @sarkarshibasish #SajidNadiadwala @reliance.entertainment @nadiadwalagrandson @pvrpictures @super30film @zeemusiccompany"

Check it out the poster below:

Kya banna chahte ho? Rikki ya Bholu? Super 30 ke vidhyalay mein shaamil hone ke liye taiyaar ho? Milte hain ek baje. #Super30Trailer out today at 1 PM pic.twitter.com/GHnEp0ECvg — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 4, 2019

As Vikas Bahl is cleared of all charges after being accused of sexual misconduct, he is reinstated as the director of Super 30. In the film, Hrithik will be seen playing the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. Apart from him, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu in the pivotal roles.

Super 30 is slated to release on July 12, 2019.