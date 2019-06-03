'Super 30': Hrithik Roshan drops another poster of his much-awaited film ahead of the trailer release

Since Sunday, Hrithik Roshan has been treating fans with the new updates of his upcoming film, Super 30. He first released the new poster of the film in which the handsome hunk is seen drenched in the rains. Hrithik also announced that the trailer for the film will be out on June 4, 2019, which is tomorrow. Moreover, the release date has also been preponed and it will be hitting the screens on July 12, 2019.

Today, Hrithik took to his social media pages and shared the second poster of Super 30. In the poster, the actor is seen in a celebratory mood while dancing in the rain amidst a group of children. He captioned the poster stating, "Misaal bano. Haqdaar bano. #Super30Trailer coming â€ªon June 4.â€¬... @mrunalofficial2016 @nandishsandhu â€¬@theamitsadh #PankajTripathi â€ª#AnandKumar @sarkarshibasish #SajidNadiadwala @reliance.entertainment @nadiadwalagrandson @pvrpictures @super30film @zeemusiccompany"

For the first time, we will be seeing Hrithik in the role of a tutor.

As Vikas Bahl is cleared of all charges after being accused of sexual misconduct, he is reinstated as the director of Super 30. In the film, Hrithik will be seen playing the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. Apart from him, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu in the pivotal roles.

With this film, Hrithik will be seen on the big screen after two years as his last outing was Sanjay Gupta directorial Kaabil released in 2017, in which he played the role of a blind man.