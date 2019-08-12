'Super 30' Box Office update: Hrithik Roshan's film manages a great run, mints Rs 144.73 crore in a month

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, which hit the theatres about a month ago, has managed to have a great run at the box office. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi among others in significant roles, has raked in a total of Rs 144.73 crore at the end of its fifth week at the ticket windows.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page to share the box office figures of the film. He wrote, "#Super30 follows the trend witnessed during earlier weekends... Gathers speed on Sat and Sun... Has a good chance of hitting â‚¹ 150 cr... [Week 5] Fri 56 lacs, Sat 1.13 cr, Sun 1.79 cr. Total: â‚¹ 144.73 cr. India biz."

The movie has further collected a total of about Rs 203.28 crore worldwide. Super 30 had opened to a total of Rs 11.83 crore and had gone to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend itself.

Here's the box office breakdown of Super 30:

Week 1: Rs 75.85 crore

Week 2: Rs 37.86 crore

Week 3: Rs 17.94 crore

Week 4: Rs 9.59 crore

The movie is likely to close its domestic lifetime collections at Rs 150 crore, before new releases like Mission Mangal and Batla House hit the silver screens.

Super 30 is based on the life and journey of Pata-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who's known for his Super 30 program in which he coaches 30 under priviledged children to successfully crack the IIT-JEE exams.