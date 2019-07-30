'Super 30' Box Office report: Hrithik Roshan starrer touches Rs 125 crore mark on day 17

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 released around the time when Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani was at an all-time-high collection. The movie had already crossed Rs. 100 crore mark within its first week of release, while Super 30 took 10 days to reach that stage.

However Hrithik starrer Super 30 had been a constant surprise. After seeing a decline over the weekdays, the movie is being picked up over the weekends. While the first weekend helped the movie reach Rs. 100 crore mark, it will by day 17 that it had finally crossed Rs. 125 crore mark.

Tweeting about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Super30 continues to win hearts + woo BO... Crosses 125 cr... Contribution from key *circuits*: #Mumbai [39.39 cr], #DelhiUP [25.97 cr], #Punjab [10.89 cr], #WestBengal [7.40 cr]... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 4.47 cr, Sun 5.61 cr. Total: 125.93 cr. India biz."

Taran also mentioned, "#Super30 biz at a glance... Week 1: 75.85 cr Week 2: 37.86 cr Weekend 3: 12.22 cr Total: 125.93 cr India biz. HIT." He also added, "#Super30 benchmarks... Crossed 50 cr: Day 3 100 cr: Day 10 125 cr: Day 17 India biz."

Read his tweets here:

#Super30 biz at a glance... Week 1: 75.85 cr Week 2: 37.86 cr Weekend 3: 12.22 cr Total: 125.93 cr India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

#Super30 benchmarks... Crossed 50 cr: Day 3 100 cr: Day 10 125 cr: Day 17 India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

Super 30, also starring Mrunal Thakur, has been directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie has received a thumbs up from critics and audiences alike, and good word-of-mouth is expected to give Super 30 more boost over the coming days. Made on budget of 115 crore approx., the movie is expected to earn Rs. 200 crore in its lifetime collection.