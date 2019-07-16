'Super 30' Box Office Report Day 3: Hrithik Roshan's film witnesses 40% drop on first Monday

As per reports in a trading website, Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' minted Rs 7 crore on its first Monday.

Within three days of its release, Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic market. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#Super30 has an excellent weekend... Performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities, while mass circuits also saw a healthy trend... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: ₹ 50.76 cr. India biz."

He also tweeted, "#Super30 now depends on weekdays to consolidate its status... Growth on Sat and Sun gives the film a chance at metros and Tier-2 cities specifically... #Super30 trending is far, far better than Hrithik's last two films - #MohenjoDaro and #Kaabil."

Now as per reports in Box Office India, Hrithik's film has witnessed a drop of 40% on its first Monday. The trading website revealed that Super 30 has minted Rs 7 crore on Monday which is slightly better than normal predictions. But it was expected to perform well considering the good run on the weekend.

Friday - Rs 11.75 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 18 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 20.50 crore approx

Monday - Rs 7 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 57.25 crore approx

Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Apart from her, the film also has Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, the film has been declared tax-free in Bihar and the announcement to this effect was made by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who also holds the Finance portfolio.