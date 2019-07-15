'Super 30' Box Office Report Day 3: Hrithik Roshan's film crosses Rs 50 crore mark in first weekend

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is currently having a good run at the box office. The film released on July 12, 2019, and made about Rs 11.75 crore on its opening day as per Box Office India. While trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Super30 has a decent Day 1... Biz picked up at metros/urban centres [Mumbai and South specifically] towards evening... Mass pockets are ordinary/dull... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial... Fri â‚¹ 11.83 cr. India biz."

Now as per reports in the trading website, Super 30 has crossed Rs 50 crore mark in its first weekend. The film made Rs 18 crore approx on Saturday and showed slight growth on Sunday by minting Rs 20.50 crore approx. The total collections up until now are Rs 50.25 crore approx.

Check it out in detail below:

Friday - Rs 11.75 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 18 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 20.50 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 50.25 crore approx

Earlier, talking about Hrithik's Super 30 at the box office, Girish Johar said to Pinkvilla, "Hrithik Roshan is returning after two and a half years. Fans are waiting with bated breath and they are keenly waiting for the release. The trailer has struck a chord. It has set the film beautifully. People know what they are getting into. The curiosity among moviegoers is good. It is going to have a good start at the box office."

Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Apart from her, the film also has Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.