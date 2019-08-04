'Super 30' Box Office: Hrithik Roshan's film continues its magic run even in week 4, mints Rs 134.71 crore

Super 30, Super 30 Box Office, Hrithik Roshan, Anand Kumar,

Hrithik Roshan has managed to impress the audiences once again with his hatke role in his recent release Super 30. The movie continues its magical run at the box office even in the fourth week of its release. The movie has managed to rake in a total of Rs 134.71 crore at the box office till the end of its fourth Saturday.

Trade analayst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page to share the box office figures of the film. He mentioned that the film's business witnessed an increase on its fourth Saturday. "#Super30 gathers speed... Biz multiplies on [fourth] Sat... [Week 4] Fri 96 lacs, Sat 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 134.71 cr. India biz", he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

Super 30 is based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. The movie chronicles his life and journey of training 30 economically weak IIT-JEE aspirants through his Super 30 program.

While Hrithik Roshan plays the protagonist, Mrunal Thakur essays his love interest in the film. The movie also marks her Bollywood debut. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is also facing tough competition from Kangana Ranaut and Ranjummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya, Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana and the Hollywood release Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.