Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Japan to invest Rs 60,00,00,00,00,000 in India as PM Modi visits country, know which areas to benefit, key details HERE

Asia Cup 2025: Virender Sehwag names 3 'game-changers' for India; snubs Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson

ISRO, Japan's JAXA set to collaborate for Chandrayaan-5 mission: PM Modi

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film promises love and laughter; fans say 'ye hai asli rom-com'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio beats Airtel and Vi again, adds highest wireless subscribers in...

Asia Cup 2025: Why are Indian players flying separately to Dubai? A look at BCCI's new travel strategy

'Real-life 3 Idiots': Patient on drip taken out of hospital by friends on bike, video sparks outrage

‘Unacceptable’: Man shocked to find disposable glove in food ordered via Zomato

Shilpa Shetty channels her inner Chandni in yellow sari as she rememers her 'forever OG' Sridevi - Watch

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G coming soon: Price, launch date, and key features

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Disgusting, heartless': S Sreesanth's wife blasts Lalit Modi, Michael Clarke for reviving painful IPL 'slapgate' memory

'Disgusting, heartless': S Sreesanth's wife blasts Lalit Modi, Michael Clarke

Japan to invest Rs 60,00,00,00,00,000 in India as PM Modi visits country, know which areas to benefit, key details HERE

Japan to invest Rs 60,00,00,00,00,000 in India as PM Modi visits country, know w

Asia Cup 2025: Virender Sehwag names 3 'game-changers' for India; snubs Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson

Asia Cup 2025: Virender Sehwag names 3 'game-changers' for India; snubs Gill, Sa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film promises love and laughter; fans say 'ye hai asli rom-com'

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will clash at the box office with Rishab Shetty's much-awaited Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 pan-India blockbuster.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 07:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film promises love and laughter; fans say 'ye hai asli rom-com'
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The teaser of the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was dropped by the makers on Friday, August 29. From its first look, the film looks like a good entertainer with quirky jokes and sizzling chemistry between the leads. The Shashank Khaitan directorial also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the leading roles.

    Sharing the teaser on their social media handles, the production house Dharma Productions wrote, "Quick intro: Four people. Two heartbreakers. One wedding. #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas this Dussehra, 2nd October." From the teaser, it looks like Varun and Janhvi play the two heartbreakers, who want to spoil the wedding festivities of Sanya and Rohit.

    The main highlight of the teaser is the Sonu Nigam's hit track Bijuria, which has been "reimagined" for the upcoming film by Tanishk Bagchi and its original composer Ravi Pawar. Sonu Nigam has sung the recreated version as well, which also has additional lyrics by Bagchi.

    Before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Shashank Khaitan has directed Janhvi Kapoor in her debut film Dhadak in 2018. He has also collaborated with Varun Dhawan in his first two films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2014 and 2017. The upcoming movie will mark Varun and Janhvi's second collaboration after the 2023 film Bawaal.

    Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will clash at the box office with Rishab Shetty's much-awaited Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 pan-India blockbuster. The mythological action drama, which is written and directed by Shetty, also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah.

    Earlier, two more Hindi films - Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Ikkis - were slated to release on October 2, taking advantage of the long weekend and the Dussehra-Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Now, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will hit theaters in the Diwali weekend on October 21 and Ikkis will release on November 7.

    READ | Prabhas' The Raja Saab to not release alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, will now clash with another pan-India film on...

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    As 50 percent tariffs take effect, Donald Trump's advisor warns India, says, 'If the Indians don't...'
    As 50 percent tariffs take effect, Donald Trump's advisor warns India, says...
    Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand talks about her dark past, two failed marriages, Baseer Ali reveals he got his mother married, but his stepfather...
    Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand talks about her dark past, two failed marriages
    Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Officer, became SDM without any coaching, her rank was...
    Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Offi
    6,6,6,6: Rinku Singh smashes half century ahead of Asia Cup 2025, his strike rate is...
    6,6,6,6: Rinku Singh smashes half century ahead of Asia Cup 2025
    Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and where to see Blood Moon? Check date, time and other details
    Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and where to see Blood Moon? Check date, time and
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE