Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film promises love and laughter; fans say 'ye hai asli rom-com'

The teaser of the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was dropped by the makers on Friday, August 29. From its first look, the film looks like a good entertainer with quirky jokes and sizzling chemistry between the leads. The Shashank Khaitan directorial also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the leading roles.

Sharing the teaser on their social media handles, the production house Dharma Productions wrote, "Quick intro: Four people. Two heartbreakers. One wedding. #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas this Dussehra, 2nd October." From the teaser, it looks like Varun and Janhvi play the two heartbreakers, who want to spoil the wedding festivities of Sanya and Rohit.

The main highlight of the teaser is the Sonu Nigam's hit track Bijuria, which has been "reimagined" for the upcoming film by Tanishk Bagchi and its original composer Ravi Pawar. Sonu Nigam has sung the recreated version as well, which also has additional lyrics by Bagchi.

Before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Shashank Khaitan has directed Janhvi Kapoor in her debut film Dhadak in 2018. He has also collaborated with Varun Dhawan in his first two films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2014 and 2017. The upcoming movie will mark Varun and Janhvi's second collaboration after the 2023 film Bawaal.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will clash at the box office with Rishab Shetty's much-awaited Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 pan-India blockbuster. The mythological action drama, which is written and directed by Shetty, also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah.

Earlier, two more Hindi films - Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Ikkis - were slated to release on October 2, taking advantage of the long weekend and the Dussehra-Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Now, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will hit theaters in the Diwali weekend on October 21 and Ikkis will release on November 7.

