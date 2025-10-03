Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical, still on life support

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical

THIS is the only railway station in India from which you can get trains to every part of country, it is located in...

THIS is the only railway station in India from which you can get trains to...

Russia's Putin issues BIG warning to Donald Trump over tariffs: 'India will never...'

Putin issues BIG warning to Trump over tariffs: 'India will never...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer to premiere on this streaming platform in...

Also starring Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the leading roles, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 07:35 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer to premiere on this streaming platform in...
Sunny Sanskai Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the leading roles, the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released worldwide on October 2 coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Also starring Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and Abhinav Sharma in supporting roles, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari received mixed to positive reviews from the audiences and critics. Despite its clash with Rishab Shetty's pan-India mythological actioner Kantara Chapter 1, the Hindi release has collected around Rs 9-10 crore on its opening day.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will start streaming on Netflix eight weeks after its release date. This means that the film will have its OTT premiere in November last week. The film was earlier slated to hit theatres on April 18, but was delayed due to extensive post-production.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari revolves around Sunny Sanskari (Varun) and Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi) as they try their best to win back their exes Ananya Bhatia (Sanya) and Vikram Singh (Rohit). In an attempt to make their former partners jealous, they pretend to be in a relationship themselves, creating a chaotic situation for all those involved.

Before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Shashank Khaitan has directed Janhvi Kapoor in her debut film Dhadak in 2018. He has also collaborated with Varun Dhawan in his first two films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2014 and 2017. The romantic comedy is Varun and Janhvi's second collaboration after the 2023 film Bawaal.

READ | Not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; most searched Indian actor of the decade is...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Brett Lee in historic record during IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test
Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Brett Lee in historic record during IND vs WI Test
Philippines earthquake: Death toll rises to 60, Cebu’s Bogo city worst-hit
Philippines earthquake: Death toll rises to 60, Cebu’s Bogo City worst-hit
Pakistani senator MOCKS Asim Munir for presenting rare earth minerals to Trump, says, 'What a joke...'
Pakistani senator MOCKS Asim Munir for presenting rare earth minerals to Trump
Meet one of India's richest woman with net worth of Rs 886500000000, wife of business tycoon, shares 'close relation' with Ratan Tata, she is...
Meet one of India's richest woman with net worth of Rs 886500000000, she is...
Engineer dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur after rape allegations by girlfriend, leaves note behind, 'Betrayed in...'
Engineer dies by suicide in Bilaspur after rape allegations by girlfriend...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE