Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer to premiere on this streaming platform in...

Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the leading roles, the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released worldwide on October 2 coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Also starring Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and Abhinav Sharma in supporting roles, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari received mixed to positive reviews from the audiences and critics. Despite its clash with Rishab Shetty's pan-India mythological actioner Kantara Chapter 1, the Hindi release has collected around Rs 9-10 crore on its opening day.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will start streaming on Netflix eight weeks after its release date. This means that the film will have its OTT premiere in November last week. The film was earlier slated to hit theatres on April 18, but was delayed due to extensive post-production.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari revolves around Sunny Sanskari (Varun) and Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi) as they try their best to win back their exes Ananya Bhatia (Sanya) and Vikram Singh (Rohit). In an attempt to make their former partners jealous, they pretend to be in a relationship themselves, creating a chaotic situation for all those involved.

Before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Shashank Khaitan has directed Janhvi Kapoor in her debut film Dhadak in 2018. He has also collaborated with Varun Dhawan in his first two films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2014 and 2017. The romantic comedy is Varun and Janhvi's second collaboration after the 2023 film Bawaal.

