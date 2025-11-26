Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release date: When, where to watch Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari follows the story of Sunny Sanskari (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi Kapoor), who team up to make their exes, Ananya Bhatia (Sanya Malhotra) and Vikram Singh (Rohit Saraf), jealous. The film will start streaming on Netflix from November 27.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the leading roles, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released in the cinemas on October 2. The romantic comedy, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla's Dharma Productions, also stars Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Manini Chadha, and Abhinav Sharma among others.

The film follows the story of Sunny Sanskari (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi Kapoor), who team up to make their exes, Ananya Bhatia (Sanya Malhotra) and Vikram Singh (Rohit Saraf), jealous. By faking a relationship at Ananya and Vikram's wedding, Sunny and Tulsi set off a series of chaotic events that affect everyone around them.

Now, eight weeks after its theatrical release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is ready for its streaming premiere on Netflix on November 27. The OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the announcement poster, and captioned it, "Muhurat nikal gaya guys. Watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, out 27 November, on Netflix."

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari clashed at the box office with Kantara Chapter 1 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. While Rishab Shetty's pan-India mythological action drama grossed over Rs 850 crore at the global box office and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, the Shashank Khaitan directorial did average business at the ticket windows and collected Rs 98 crore worldwide.

Before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Shashank Khaitan launched Janhvi Kapoor in her debut film Dhadak (2018). He also previously worked with Varun Dhawan on his first two films, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). The romantic comedy also marked Varun and Janhvi's second on-screen collaboration after their 2023 direct-to-OTT film Bawaal, that premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video India.

