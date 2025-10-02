Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari movie review: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor bring 90s' no-brainer back in loud, funny rom-com

Despite a predictable storyline and a dull first half, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari is an entertaining ride that will make you laugh and emotional- thanks to the superb second half.

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Star cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Shraf

Where to watch: In cinemas

Runtime: 2hr 15mins

Rating: 3.5 stars

Sunny Sanskari (Varun Dhawan) is dumped by Ananya (Sanya Malhotra), and she chooses to marry rich, handsome Vikram Singh. Sunny is hell-bent on breaking this wedding, and he seeks and then approaches Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi Kapoor), Vikram's ex, to join forces and destroy their big fat wedding. Will Sunny and Tulsi succeed in getting their love back, or will they fall for each other? That's the basic premise of the film.

Director Shashank and Varrun are a duo who have always impressed the audience. After the Dulhaniya franchise, the team strikes back, and they have scored a hat-trick with Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari. SSKTK is a good throwback to the 90s' no-brainer, where you just sit back and laugh at the situational comedy.

If you watched the trailer of the film, you would know the gist of it and how the events will develop. In my opinion, the trailer itself has done a disservice by killing the surprise factor. Had they not revealed it all in the promo, the film could have been more impactful, especially in the first half. However, be assured, there is a lot more in the store that will leave you laughing out loud and even a little emotional about the confused lovers- Sunny and Tulsi.

The movie starts with Sunny proposing to Ananya in a Baahubali costume and a Maheshmati kingdom setup. However, after he gets dumped, the tall statue of Prabhas-Anushka Shetty's iconic pose from Baahubali 2 falls, and so does the movie's initial impression. As a viewer, I hardly chuckled at two scenes, and laughed loudly in one scene. SSKTK has a dull first half, which keeps you engaged, but doesn't entertain you. Maybe it's because of your expectations from Varun-Shashank or the extended theatrical trailer.

SSKTK redeems in the second half. The drama, confusion, and gags go notch higher, and despite knowing the end, you are into the drama. Post interval SSKTK entertains you because of the funny dialogues, engaging performances, and a twisted climax, which you won't expect. Yes, the third act is the major plus point of the film. Love isn't easy, it's complicated, and that's exactly how SSKTK will make you feel. Writer-director Shashank does deserve credit for actually presenting the routine rom-com with twisted drama.

Speaking about performances, Varun Dhawan is back in the loud, zany, child-like, goofy avatar. Something we adore in his initial career (read Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania). Varun shows a maturity in his performance, and by the climax, we actually feel the turmoil of Sunny Sanskari. Janhvi Kapoor displays a good range of emotions. Her crying and breakdown moments in the first 15 minutes are cringy, but Kapoor makes sure to woo you with her charm and impressive acting chops. She also gives a good glimpse of simple, chashmish Tulsi and sizzling hot Kumari, which reminded me again that she's the daughter of Sridevi, the diva who could nail a double role in Chaalbaaz with such finesse.

Sanya Malhotra is adorable, strong, and more mature than the other characters. She puts up an engaging performance, where you'll love and hate Ananya for her decisions. At some places, I did find Sanya getting sidelined in the drama, but whenever she takes the centrestage, you can't take your eyes from her. Rohit Shraf lends a fine support to the narrative as the second lead, and his character is the one you'll sympathise with the most. Vikram is living in a rich-but-orthodox family, and the way Vikram tries to break the norms is beautifully narrated through Rohit's impressive acting chops. Special mention to Maniesh Paul, the guy who brought the biggest laugh in the film. Maniesh literally played himself on the big screen and shone as the blingy wedding planner with the best lines. Another mention goes to music; the songs Panwadi and Bijuria were the best, but Tumse Behtar was out of the syllabus, and it went well with the narrative.

Speaking about the shortcomings, Sunny Sanskari... suffers from a dull first half. The jokes were unfunny, and the acting was too loud, on-the-face. Pre-interval portions look stretched, and it seems a little sluggish. The ping-pong of relationships, the back-and-forth of the character about their feelings, will irk the intellectuals. Also, the film is predictable until the third act. Overall, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari is welcoming the return of comedy entertainer, with nostalgia for the 90s' laugh-riot, which should be enjoyed with family.