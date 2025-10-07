Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film earns 10 times less than Kantara Chapter 1

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari clashed at the box office with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 11:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the leading roles, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been struggling at the box office since its release on October 2. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, also stars Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and Abhinav Sharma among others.

In its first five days, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected Rs 33.25 crore net in India. On its sixth day, i.e. on Tuesday, October 7, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer earned Rs 3 crore. This is ten times less than what Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has earned on the same day in all its five languages.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari clashed at the box office with Kantara Chapter 1 on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. On its opening day, the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor film earned Rs 9.25 crore. While on the other hand, the Hindi dubbed version of Kantara Chapter 1 collected Rs 18.50 crore on the same day.

The romantic comedy follows the story of Sunny Sanskari (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi Kapoor), who team up to make their exes, Ananya Bhatia (Sanya Malhotra) and Vikram Singh (Rohit Saraf), jealous. By faking a relationship, they set off a series of chaotic events that affect everyone around them.

Prior to this film, director Shashank Khaitan launched Janhvi Kapoor in her debut film Dhadak (2018). He also previously worked with Varun Dhawan on his first two films, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks Varun and Janhvi's second on-screen collaboration after their 2023 film Bawaal.

READ | Kantara Chapter 1 makers urge fans not to imitate Daiva characters: 'It hurts religious sentiments of...'

