Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 5: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film sees 75% fall on first Monday, earns just Rs...

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 crore...

Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in minor car accident, visuals of damaged car surface on social media - Watch

PM Modi condemns attack on CJI BR Gavai: 'No place for such...'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta makes caste remarks, stirs controversy, says Brahmins...

Ratan Tata’s beloved dog steals the show at annual ‘Aashirwad Ceremony’ in Mumbai

Rishabh Pant set to return to cricket field after injury hiatus? Check major update on wicketkeeper batter's health

Who is Fateh Portugal, man linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claims responsibility for multiple shootings in Canada?

Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai in Supreme Court, suspended

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy; share romantic photo with baby bump: 'We are pregnant again'

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari follows the story of Sunny Sanskari (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi Kapoor), who team up to make their exes, Ananya Bhatia (Sanya Malhotra) and Vikram Singh (Rohit Saraf), jealous.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 10:19 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles, was released worldwide on October 2, coinciding with the celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

In its extended opening weekend, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected Rs 30 crore in the first four days. On its fifth day, the film saw a 75% fall in its earnings, as compared to its Sunday's collections of Rs 7.75 crore, as it collected just Rs 2 crore on its first Monday. Thus, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Varun, Janhvi-starrer has just earned Rs 32 crore till now.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari follows the story of Sunny Sanskari (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi Kapoor), who team up to make their exes, Ananya Bhatia (Sanya Malhotra) and Vikram Singh (Rohit Saraf), jealous. By faking a relationship, they set off a series of chaotic events that affect everyone around them.

The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-led Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will begin streaming on Netflix eight weeks after its theatrical release, meaning that its OTT premiere will take place in the last week of November. Originally scheduled for a theatrical release on April 18, the film was postponed due to extensive post-production work.

Prior to this film, director Shashank Khaitan launched Janhvi Kapoor in her debut film Dhadak (2018). He also previously worked with Varun Dhawan on his first two films, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks Varun and Janhvi's second on-screen collaboration after their 2023 film Bawaal.

