Sunny Leone’s cute kids Nisha, Noah, and Asher tell paparazzi ‘go eat your lunch’ - Watch video

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s kids, Nisha, Asher, and Noah often make headlines whenever they make a public appearance. Recently, during a recent outing, they have cutely told the paparazzi to ‘back off’ and the video of the same is doing rounds on the internet.

Moments after posing for pictures, Sunny Leone playfully told her adorable daughter Nisha and her twin sons Noah and Asher to say, “Back off, everybody.” After this, all three kids started chanting ‘back off’ and walked ahead. Sunny then said, “Go, eat your lunch,” her children respected her again.

After watching the video, a number of people commented on the video. Some called Sunny’s children ‘cute’, while some called them ‘sweet’. Netizens have dropped hearts, heart-eyed emojis on the video.

For the unversed, Sunny and Daniel are blessed with a daughter and twin sons. Daughter Nisha is six years old, while sons Noah and Asher are three years old. Earlier, when Sunny appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show ‘Pinch’, she talked about her kids and said that she will always support them in whatever career they chose.

She had said, “I think my goal in life is to just raise a good human being, someone that’s kind and generous to people. Regardless of whether they work in entertainment...I doubt they would work in adult (film industry)... Whether they want to be a janitor, lawyer, doctor, astronaut, President of the United States or they feel like working in the arts, it’s their choice.”

Recently, mentored by comedian Neeti Palta, Sunny was spotted in ‘One Mic Stand season two’, doing stand-up comedy. According to the Indian Express, while talking about the same, Sunny stated, “Stand-up comedy is scarier than falling on a ramp during a fashion show. Imagine cracking a joke, and nobody laughs. That was my biggest fear. I have gotta say that I learnt to take a joke or two on myself and saw the world around me in a lighter perspective.”