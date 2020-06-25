Sunny Leone visits Lake Balboa, says she's 'happy to keep kids away from people'

Sunny Leone went for an outing with her husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Asher and Noah Kaur Weber. The family, who is quarantining in Los Angeles, was now seen at Lake Balboa. Sunny shared a few images from the outing, stating that she is 'happy to keep the kids away from people'.

Sunny captured some special moments near the lake - like Nisha holding hands with Noah, and she spending time at the lake with Daniel. While Sunny wore a mask in a few images, she did not wear it while on the boat ride with Daniel Weber. The three kids, however, were seen with masks at all times.

The actress shared alongside the images, "So much fun finding a new place to take the kids and keep them away from people :) @dirrty99 good job baby finding this place! Lake Balboa!"

Here's her post:

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber and the kids were recently seen at one of Sunny's friends' house to enjoy swimming pool party. Regularly, Sunny is spending time with her kids during horse-riding, playtime in open area near their house, visiting farms to collect own veggies and paying a visit to animal farms.