Emotional Sunny Leone thanks Anurag Kashyap as their film Kennedy goes to Cannes: 'The journey I've been through...'

Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Kennedy, which stars Sunny Leone, was selected for this year’s Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. Kennedy is the only film representing the Indian cinema at the prestigious film festival in 2023. And the film’s lead actress is over the moon about it. On Friday, Sunny shared a video expressing grastitude and sent an emotional note of thanks to Kashyap.

Sunny shared the tweet from the Cannes Film Festival on her account and added a video of herself talking about Kennedy’s selection. She said, “I just found out that Kennedy is going to the Cannes Film Festival and I am so excited and so proud of the entire team. Anurag Kashyap, you are a miracle worker, a saint, and an angel. Thank you so much for making me a part of this film. Thank you everybody for all the love. This means so much to me. The journey I have been through has been absolutely amazing and this has been absolutely the most spectacular thing that has ever happened in my career. Just being selected is the most amazing thing.”

I am beyond belief at this amazing moment. One of the proudest moments of my entire career. #Kennedy by @anuragkashyap72 - The ONLY Indian film to be representing India at the prestigious @Festival_Cannes #SunnyLeoneAtCannes #KennedyAtCannes https://t.co/4L5yw28tkh pic.twitter.com/LjPNOfvqYF April 14, 2023

In a subsequent Twitter thread, Sunny once again thanked Kashyap and her fans and penned an emotional note highlighting how far she had come in her career. “I am beyond belief at this amazing moment. One of the proudest moments of my entire career. #Kennedy by @anuragkashyap72 - The ONLY Indian film to be representing India at the prestigious @Festival_Cannes. @anuragkashyap10 you are my light that has given me this chance to audition for this part. I will forever be your “Charlie” thank you to the moon and back. @itsrahulbhat you are our #Kennedy and the one who is going to keep the world on edge with your performance! Love ya,” she wrote.

Kennedy will premiere as part of the Official Selection in the Midnight Screenings section at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, which will be held in France this summer. Sunny Leone, a Canadian of Indian origin, started her career as an adult film actress in the West before coming to India in Bigg Boss in 2012. She eventually made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 and has since worked in a number of films in various languages in India.