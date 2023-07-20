Sunny Leone reveals the story behind how she got her stage name: 'My mom hated that...'

Sunny Leone recently shared the story behind her stage name and why her mother was not too pleased with it.

Sunny Leone recently revealed in an interview how she got her stage name. The Canadian actress, who has had a successful career in Bollywood, was born Karenjit Kaur Vohra but adopted her stage name when she began her career as an adult performer in the US in the early 2000s.

Recently in an interview with Mid-Day, Sunny was asked about the story behind her name. The actress said, “I was in the US doing an interview for a magazine and they said, ‘What do you want your name to be?’ I couldn’t think of anything at that moment. I was working at a tax and retirement firm and I worked for the HR department, accounting department, and another agent. I helped with all these things, and then I was also a receptionist. I knew I had to get off the phone soon and get back to work because I would get caught. And they were like ‘What would you like your name to be’ and I said, ‘Use Sunny as my first name, and then you can pick the last name’.”

She also shared how she chose the name, Sunny. “Sunny is my brother’s nickname," she said, adding, "His name is Sandeep Singh, we call him Sunny. My mom hated that I named myself Sunny. And then the magazine picked the last name and I just kept it,” she added. The Ragini MMS actress also revealed that her mother didn’t like her new name, She said, “My mom hated that I named myself Sunny. She said, ‘Out of all the names, that’s the one you pick?’ I was like, yeah, it’s just what came to my mind.” Sunny shared that her second name ‘Leone’ was given by the Italian owner of the magazine she was interviewed by. She added, ”I was just 19, I got to know about this second name after it got published.”

Sunny Leone initially worked in adult movies and later got herself a place in the reality show, Bigg Boss. She was offered a movie role while she was still in the Bigg Boss house in 2011, and this marked the beginning of her journey in Bollywood. The actress made her Bollywood debut with debut in Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller Jism 2.