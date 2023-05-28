Sunny Leone reveals Daniel Weber saved her life, says God sent him 'at my lowest moment': Watch

Credit: Sunny Leone/Instagram

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, on Sunday, penned a romantic note for her husband Daniel Weber, and said he came into her life at her lowest. With the note, she dropped an adorable video from Cannes 2023.

In the clip, the couple can be seen posing for the cameras. Sunny wrote, “God sent you @dirrty99 into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15yrs of togetherness! Without you this moment in @festivaldecannes would never have happened. Your continuous fight to propel me forward and help me follow my dreams is truly selflessness to another level. I love you and thank you!”

Daniel also replied to her post, he commented, “You earned everything you have achieved!!!!! With or without me !!!! I love you !!!!! It’s just the beginning!!!!” The second one said, “Aww you guys.” The third one said, “the queen showing her power.“ The fourth one said, “You both deserve the world.”

For the unversed, director Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy starring Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, and Abhilash Thapliyal, Kennedy received 7-minute standing ovation at its Cannes premiere.

In the conversation, Sunny recalled how people mocked her past and how with Kennedy, things are different for her. "I believe that your actions are louder than your words. All those people who said, 'You can’t do this, or you’re not good enough, or you know you are just Sunny Leone, the porn star, you are just this glamour quotient that we’ve added,' all of these different comments that have gone on for so many years. You can’t say that this time. You can’t just say Sunny Leone is in this film because of who she is and what her past was.”

Sunny further revealed how she used to hide her pain after getting affected by mean comments. The actress stated that the people don’t always know how their comments or what they say or people who write these articles that are just nasty, or people think the worst of you. Sunny said, "You hide behind your smile going, ‘No, it’s okay, I’m going to push past this’ but deep down inside it does hurt your feelings and it does affect you but as an entertainer, you are not allowed to show that."